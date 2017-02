TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — In a crazy night of action at Terre Haute South High School, the Braves won an overtime thriller over 3A No. 6 Evansville Bosse.

Jaylen Minnett lifted the Braves over the Bulldogs with a basket with just over a second left in the overtime period. Minnett posted 40 points, just two shy of the Terre Haute South school record.

De’Avion Washington also reached a big milestone Saturday. The junior earned his 1,000th career point.