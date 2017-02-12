Police find two illegal aliens from Saturday morning traffic stop

Related Coverage Police find six illegal aliens during traffic stop, searching for two more

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two illegal aliens, who police say fled during a traffic stop, have been located and detained.

The incident started Saturday morning. That’s when Indiana State Police say during a traffic stop on Interstate 70, they pulled over a vehicle that contained eight passengers who were all illegal aliens.

During the stop, police say two passengers, Hispanic males, had ran off.

Sunday morning, around 10 o’clock, Indiana State Police at Putnamville say they received a tip that the two Hispanic males could possibly be found at a local restaurant on Main Street in Cloverdale.

Troopers went to the restaurant, found the males and took them into custody without incident.

The two men are being held in the Putnam County Jail, awaiting agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Officials say no local criminal charges will be filed.