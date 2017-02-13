18-month-old in critical condition after found in pool; no foul play suspected

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report of a ‘drowning’ on Saturday.

Officials report they were called to Pam Drive in rural Rosedale after the babysitter said she found the child in a garden pool in the backyard.

Emergency crews were able to begin lifesaving efforts on the scene and the child was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute. He was then airlifted to Riley Children Hospital in Indianapolis.

The 18-month-old is in the Intensive Care Unit and is in critical condition. Officials report foul play is not suspected.