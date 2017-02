A.J. Reed has arrived early for this years Astros spring training camp. Reed showed up Sunday in Florida in preparation for this years camp. Reed and the team will not hold their first full workouts until Saturday, February 18th.

The former Terre Haute South star is looking to bounce back from a tough first year in the show. Last June Reed made his MLB debut with Houston. In 45 games, the lefty slugger hit .164 with three homers and eight RBI.