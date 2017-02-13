A sprinkling of chocolate science and history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Americans could spend more than $18 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day this year according to the National Retail Federation.

There’s no doubt that a good chunk of that will be spent on chocolate.

While the final product is a sweet treat, chocolate has bitter beginnings in cacao seeds or “nibs”. These come from the Theobroma cacao tree originally found in Central America; that’s according to biologist Dr Peter Coppinger.

“When they’re harvested, they look a lot like coffee beans,” said Coppinger. “The seeds are then fermented, they’re dried, and they’re cracked. When they’re dried and milled like this, we call them cacao nibs. It’s this that you can then further process to make the chocolate that we all love.”

while people have known about the cacao seeds for millennia, chocolate history really picks up in the 1500s.

First, Christopher Columbus brought back nibs to Spain around 1502, but they weren’t well-received. It wasn’t until conquistador Hernando Cortes obtained the seeds from the Aztecs that Spaniards starting to make sugar cacao drinks.

We didn’t see it (chocolate) in bar form until Briton Joseph Fry pioneered it in 1847.

In 1875, Nestle co-founders became among the first to mass produce milk chocolate. Which remains arguably the best selling chocolate according to Brooke’s Candy Co. Manager Seth Vicars.

Provided the weather cooperates of course.

“If the sun’s shining you know, people want chocolate, if it’s raining people want chocolate, if it gets a little cold outside, people want chocolate,” emphasized Vicars. “It’s weird to sit here every day see it actually happen – the weather and temperature affect how much chocolate people want.”

We still need to know why chocolate makes some people so happy. For that we have to dive into the chemistry. It’s more than the taste of milk, chocolate liquor, and sugar.

Chemistry Professor Dr Rebecca DeVasher says theobromine contributes most to that happy feeling.

“It is actually a smooth muscle relaxant,” explained DeVasher. “You can imagine that as soon as you put chocolate into your mouth, it’s warmed past its melting temperature and it melts instantly. That’s where people find the texture of chocolate very enjoyable.”

Taste aside, dark chocolate might get you into the best mood as it contains the most theobromine.

However, if you’re a chocolate-lover, it’s hard to go wrong with any chocolate.