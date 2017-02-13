Amber Alert issued for Gary, Indiana teen

GARY, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s an active Amber Alert for a Gary, Indiana teen.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the abduction of Chastinea Reeves.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police describe her as a 15-year-old black female. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes.

Reeves was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Gary.

If you have any information on Reeves, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.