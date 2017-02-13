Body found in Montgomery County creek

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police are investigating a body found in a Montgomery County creek Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police, at about 6:25 p.m., local kayakers came across a body submerged in the Sugar Creek near County Road 225 West — about one-quarter mile north of Country Club Road.

The body was removed from the water, and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person.

Police say no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The case is still under investigation.