College Goal Sunday helps students with financial applications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – College-bound students of the Wabash Valley spent their Sunday thinking about school.

That’s with the College Goal Sunday event held at Ivy Tech Community College.

Financial aid staff from area colleges helped students file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Sarah Stallcop is heading into her senior year of college. She says it’s been a huge help to go to the program year after year.

“Because it gives us the piece of mind knowing that we’re getting it done correctly, on time and knowing that if we need help, we have it,” she said, “and so it’s nice just having that there in one room.”

This is the 28th year for College Goal Sunday. It has helped more than 90,000 Hoosier students complete their FAFSA properly and on time.