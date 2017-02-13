Committee of 10 meets to discuss future of Hutsonville-Palestine schools

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – In the communities of Hutsonville and Palestine, Illinois, the future of their two school districts remains unclear.

“People are so proud of their mascots, change is hard for anybody,” said Tina Callaway, “The older we get, people are set in their ways. I think it’s harder for the adults really than the kids.”

Callaway has had this conversation several times before. For years, both districts have discussed the possibility of consolidating their schools.

“We feel like you’re losing something I guess when you think they’re taking away our mascots or our schools,” she said, “but it’s two communities coming together for the best interest of the kids.”

Callaway is also the chairwoman of the Hutsonville-Palestine Committee of Ten. The committee, made up of several members from both communities, is responsible for looking at the consolidation process for the districts.

“The purpose of Committee of Ten actually is to look at the reorganization of the two school districts, combining what we already have, the two territories, looking at making recommendations eventually to what would be a new school board,” she said, “but also combining and looking at fund rates for the education fund, operations, maintenance, making recommendations on how school board members would be elected, when they would be elected, the effective date of a new school district and when that would be.”

Members are also working through sub-committees in regards to finance, curriculum, transportation, building/grounds/operation/maintenance, extra-curricular and personnel.

Another responsibility of the committee will include creating a petition to present to the Regional Superintendent of Schools, as well as getting the referendum on a ballot by either Spring or Fall of 2018.

With both districts already sharing parts of academics and athletics, Callaway says the working relationship between the communities has been great.

Though the committee has a lot on their plate, she says having both sides invested will help promise a brighter future.

“It’s something that I think needs done, moving forward to keep a small school district, really combining it for one larger district that will continue to serve for many years ahead for both communities,” Callaway said.

The Committee of 10 will meet again on March 13th.