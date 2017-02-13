TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s the jaw dropping figure that has many Terre Haute residents at a loss. “O, it was shocking. I opened it up and was just shocked,” said Matt Akers.

Last week, News 10 introduced you to Akers. His electric bill, and those of other properties he owns, more than doubled. “I don’t think it’s been cold. We’ve had a very mild winter. I can remember when it was freezing cold, and my bills were never this high.”

Duke Energy is pointing to cold temperatures and meter reading errors. The company has been urging customers to give them a call. However, the public outcry continues, prompting an invitation for the chance to meet with a representative one-on-one.

“For them to open up their doors, that tells me that they see an issue and are willing to fix it,” said Akers.

According to a WTHI poll, more than 80% of News 10 viewers, who responded, will not be attending, but Akers says he’s looking forward to the opportunity. “There’s just several. I could sit here for days and ask them questions.”

Starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. customers can stop by the Duke Energy office at 301 Home Avenue in Terre Haute. Bring valid identification and a copy of your most recent electric bill. In the meantime, Akers said he is remaining cautiously optimistic.

“For everyone, not just me, for everyone, I hope they see something and fix it,” he said.

The meetings will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and next week. Your name has to be listed on the account to speak with a representative.