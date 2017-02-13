Man arrested after hit and run crash on Friday facing multiple charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man has his first appearance in court after police say he smashed into multiple parked cars and then ran away.

Police arrested Michael Holton, 32 of Terre Haute, on Friday after a hit and run crash. It happened near 8th and Idaho Streets.

As officers investigated other officers responded to a burglary report.

Police say they found items reported stolen in that burglary in the truck Holton was driving.

Holton faces several charges including leaving the scene of a crash, possession of controlled substances, consumption of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle, burglary, identity deception and auto theft.

He is scheduled back in court on February 15.