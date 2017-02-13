Meet Bill Bark: West Terre Haute’s new Police Chief

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The town of West Terre Haute has a new Police Chief. However, he’s no stranger to the area.

Police Chief Bill Bark started his new role in January.

Since 1998 he’s been a resident of West Terre Haute and a member of the police force. He’s held several jobs in the police department to prepare him for this new title. One of Bark’s main priorities is to continue to improve the relationship between officers and the community.

“Getting involved with more than just your normal patrol and your normal investigations. We have different people, at different positions that enjoy doing stuff like that and that is a focus we have right now moving forward,” said Bark.

Bark added that a former reserve officer is coming back to the department. This officer will be in charge of community involvement with children. The officer will hold programs at daycare’s and West Terre Haute schools.