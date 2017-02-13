Speaker and Athlete says, “You too, can beat the odds!”

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) – A player’s message proves more important than his game in the Wabash Valley.

Bob Holmes is the one-man volleyball team, and today he was in Sullivan County to take on local students in a match.

Holmes travels all across the country to play, and win against his opponents which are full volleyball teams.

Holmes has played the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and more.

His number of wins is over 16 thousand!

However, the player is also a motivational speaker.

Holmes always shares a message of hope with students that like him, they too can beat the odds.

Northeast Middle School Principal JT Roberts says, “I mean it’s just a positive message the kids get to hear, and they do hear it a lot from us, but you know as well as I do, when that message comes from someone from the outside, all of a sudden it resonates where it didn’t before.”

Holmes will be sharing his message on beating the odds Monday night at North Central High School.

No ticket is needed for the rally.

That event starts at 7:00 p.m.

To get more information about Bob Holmes and his message, click here!