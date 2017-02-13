Students hope to promote unity after travel ban

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students at Indiana State University prepare to hold a candlelight vigil in the name of unity.

Timothy Ghogle is the president of the Indiana State University International Student Leadership Council.

He says President Donald Trump’s travel ban is something he and other international students never thought they’d be talking about.

“This was kind of a sudden surprise for all the international students here,” Ghogle said. “We never thought that this would happen. But it’s all of a sudden and we hope that we would not be affected any way by this.”

Ghogle says the university has students from all over the world and says there is fear even if they aren’t from the seven impacted countries.

“We all are, you know, kind of afraid because laws are laws and they might change any time,” Ghogle said. “But as students we hope for the best.”

Ghogle says despite the travel ban, many students feel comfort here in the Wabash Valley and hope that feeling will continue.

“So I believe that there is no problem or no kind of confusion or no kind of ill-intention from the community members or fellow American students because we feel like home, and it always has been and it will be, I hope so.”

Ghogle says they hoped the vigil would serve as a time for both the ISU community and the Terre Haute community to get to know each other.

“We want the community people to talk to students and get to know each other and maybe share their experiences so that it will be comforting and it would be kind of pleasant also for students to also know the community members.”

Ghogle says this is the only unity event scheduled to be held at this time.