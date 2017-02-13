“They will tell us about it before they will anyone else.” Indiana beauty college to offer domestic violence training

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Stepping into a salon for a monthly haircut usually means time to catch up with the person behind the scissors.

But in Knox County, if you need more advice than, “How short should I cut?” you can get it.

Jessy Fessel has been in the cosmetology business for 19 years, and in the last four years she’s dived into ownership at the Vincennes Beauty College.

While she’s seen it time and time again, domestic violence never gets any easier to digest.

Fessel says, “It’s a little scary at first, it’s hard when it’s in your chair and you’re literally combing through someone’s hair that’s matted down to their head or helping cover bruises on their face.”

That’s why an upcoming program called Cut It Out is being planned at Vincennes Beauty College.

The cosmetologist says, “We get to see our clients on a regular basis so we know when things are happening in their life typically. They will confide in us. We see what’s going on, like if someone is sick, we may notice their hair thinning. If someone is in a bad situation a lot of times they will tell us about it before they will anyone else.”

Students will learn how to spot and safely intervene in domestic violence situations.

For organizations like Hope’s Voice in Vincennes, a four to six week rotation for beauty appointments is something to capitalize on.

Hope’s Voice Director, Melissa Haaff says, “One in three women and one in seven men are affected by domestic violence. So it’s likely whenever you’re in the hair salon, there’s at least one or two clients within that business who’s been affected by domestic violence.”

Hope’s Voice has made this push into the beauty realm to reach more clients face-to-face.

While domestic violence training is required for hairstylists in Illinois, it is not required in Indiana.

So for the Hoosier hairdressers taking part in the training, they’re adding a very useful tool to their belt that could just save their clients lives.

Haaff says, “That’s the first key to getting help, is that someone listens. That they know it’s not their fault, and that there are services out there that are available to them. Not only will it help our clients, it will help the community, and it will help hairstylists be really great and amazing at their jobs that they’re already doing. ”

It’s important to add the training isn’t just for students of the Vincennes Beauty College.

It is available for Knox County hairdressers that may have been in the business for many years.

So for stylists who may have had clients in trouble that they didn’t know how to help, this training will allow them to step in safely, and get victims out of that bad situation.

Fessel adds, “Ideally, every state would make it mandatory that we have to get some sort of training, because it’s universal. Everyone does it. And the more educated we are, the better we can help our clients.”

This could turn a hairstylist’s chair into a safe haven.

Knox county hairdressers did not miss their opportunity to get involved!

The Cut it Out program was initially scheduled for February 13th, but had to be rescheduled.

Hairstylists in Knox County are welcome to sign up for the upcoming event, however the date has yet to be determined.

To get information about registering for Cut it Out, you can contact:

Vincennes Beauty College: (812) 882-1086

Hope’s Voice: (812) 886-4470

Hope’s Voice provides services to those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Services include but not limited to a 24-hour Crisis Line (812-899-HOPE (4673), support/advocacy, information, referrals, safety planning, legal advocacy, referral for temporary food and housing services.