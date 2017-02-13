Vigo County School Board hears findings of study on high schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Monday night, Vigo County School Board members heard the findings of a recent feasibility study.

Fanning-Howey researched Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo high schools. The firm looked into the shape of the facilities, and educational adequacy.

The agency wanted to find out where the buildings were lacking, and where they are excelling. From there, they looked at how to make modifications to accommodate the needs of the programs at the schools down the road.

The goal is to update the three high schools. North and South were build in 1971, West Vigo was built 10 years before that.

Earlier Monday, Superintendent Danny Tanoos told News 10 there are costly electrical and plumbing issues at the schools.

Bill Payne is the CEO of Fanning-Howey. He says there are different options on the table to bring the schools into the 21st century. “How do we do that? Either by preserving most of the existing building, renovating that, and making discrete additions. That’s one end of the spectrum. The other option would be what if we replace most of the area are in distress or are substandard with new construction, and preserve the areas that are in relativity good shape.”

Vigo County School Board President, School Board President, says board members are excited to move forward with this process.

“There were a lot of changes that we realized that need to take place as far as the class sizes and that kind of thing. It’s a great need that we need,” said Pearson.

She says the next step is asking questions and making recommendations.

Monday’s meeting was informational only. School corporation leaders say there will be several opportunities for the public to weigh in on any decisions going forward.