Conservatory closed, auction set for leftover items

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A staple in the Terre Haute community has officially closed its doors.

News 10 spoke with Conservatory of Music’s owner Ron Cook, who opened the business back in the 1940’s.

He says the decision to close was very difficult, but internet sales have slowed the way brick and mortar stores are able to operate.

The store officially closed at the end of December, however, the Conservatory’s lesson program is still operating out of the back of the store.

Cook says he does not have any plans at this point of opening another storefront or online store.

An auction is scheduled for later this month to sell off remaining inventory.

There will be a walkthrough so you can see the items up for sale on February 24th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with the auction taking place the next day at 9:00 a.m.

Both of those events take place at 470 W. Honey Creek Drive in Terre Haute.