Continuing the conversation: Duke Energy representatives available to answer YOUR questions about your bill



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It is a story we have been following for you for a week now; Duke Energy and the higher than usual bills many have been seeing in the Terre Haute area.

Now the company is trying to answer your questions live and in person.

News 10’s Lindsey Yates has been on top of this story and your concerns since the beginning. She was on site Tuesday morning as Duke Energy customers showed up for one-on-one meetings with customer representatives.

Duke Energy representatives will be available at their office in Terre Haute until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They’re answering questions about your bills.

The company has recently started installing smart meters in the Terre Haute area, and company representatives are saying the final readings before the smart meters were installed might be part of the reason customers are seeing higher bills.

So they are now in Terre Haute, meeting with customers one on one. When you come, bring your last bill and valid ID, driver’s license or another form of ID.

News 10 has talked to several customers, and we’ll have their reaction later today on News 10.

Duke Energy representatives are available tonight until 6, tomorrow and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. And then next week Tuesday through Thursday at those same times.