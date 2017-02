TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local giving group is looking for more givers.

Guys Who Give of Vigo County is asking men to join.

Several guys worked with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to form the group in 2014.

It’s intended as a way to provide support to local nonprofit organizations, simply by giving.

Gentlemen who join the group must commit to donating $500 a year.

