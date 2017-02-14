“I’m glad I came.” Duke Energy meets one-on-one with customers regarding high energy bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Now is the time to have your voice heard. Duke Energy is working with customers to reach a solution.

This follows hundreds, if not thousands, of complaints when it comes to your energy bill. There was a steady flow of people throughout the office, located at 301 Home Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Fifteen representatives made their way to Terre Haute, ready and willing to answer all questions regarding concerns over high energy bills.

The company maintains there could be several reasons for the unusual increase. Some customers are being told cold temperatures have resulted in more energy usage. “It was probably the extreme cold. I’m a total electric home with a heat pump,” said Bill Hughes, after he spoke with a representative.

However, Duke Energy is also pointing to meter reading errors. Your bill could have been underestimated and now you’re paying for it. Another possibility, when switching from old meters to smart meters your reading was entered incorrectly.

“The new meter, per day usage, was actually correct for me. We found it was the reading off the old meter matching the meter they’ve taken out,” explained Angela Boyd, a customer.

Some people left with an adjustment to their bill. Duke Energy is admitting “human error” is to blame in certain cases, and they are committed to finding answers for each and every customer.

“Our call service representatives are enjoying the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the customers, and show them exactly what they see on their screen, to make it easier for the customers to understand when we explain it to them,” said Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Indiana State President with Duke Energy.

Most customers, which spoke with News 10, are satisfied with their experience. “They were very patient, good advice. I’m glad I came,” said Hughes.

Representatives will also be on hand Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., this week and the following. Simply, bring a valid id and a copy of your most recent electric bill.