Lighthouse Mission demolition to start as early as next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Demolition will soon begin on The Lighthouse Mission in Terre Haute.

A late September fire destroyed the building.

Fire officials say an arsonist was to blame.

Nearly 50 residents were displaced after the fire.

Crews are set to start demolition as early as next week.

Reverend Tim Fagg told News 10 the plan is to demolish the back end of the structure.

They hope the front of the building can be salvaged and sold in the future.

An investigation into who set the fire to the structure continues.