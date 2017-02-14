Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Vincennes gas station

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Vincennes.

Indiana State Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to the Chuckle’s Gas Station on Old Decker Road, on the south side of Vincennes.

Indiana State Police say officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant to the 35-year-old male at the time of the shooting.

Sgt. Todd Ringle says the suspect exited his vehicle and then shot at troopers. They returned fire striking the suspect.

Authorities at the scene told News 10 the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Knox: Officer involved shooting in the Chuckles parking lot on Old Decker Rd. Troopers are okay. Suspect was taken to Good Samaritan Hosp. pic.twitter.com/g29MMPq2OG — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 15, 2017

Sgt. Ringle says troopers involved with the warrant service are “okay.”

This is a developing story, we will continue to monitor developments.