Pyrolyx to bring 55 new jobs to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A German company plans to bring 55 new high tech jobs to Terre Haute.

Pyrolyx wants to build a new facility in the Fort Harrison Business Park.

The plant will take shredded rubber and make products for plastics and rubber manufacturers. Terre Haute Redevelopment says Pyrolyx already operates a similar plant in Germany.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity, very high-technology process,” explained Steve Witt, Terre Haute Redevelopment director. “It’s 55 jobs, average of $19 an hour excluding benefits, $25-million dollars of investment.”

The CEO of Pyrolyx USA will speak about the project at the next city council meeting which is on March 2.