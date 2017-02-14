Riverscape groups speaks out against new jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley group is disappointed with the selection of the new jail site.

Riverscape wants to revitalize the area along the Wabash River.

We spoke with Charlie Wiliams of Riverscape.

He says putting the jail riverside hurts their vision for the riverfront.

“Who’s going to want to be there next to the jail? We’ve already heard from the Aquatic Center and other important voices,” Williams said.

The new Vigo County Jail will be built at the International Paper property. That is on the Wabash River. Do you agree with this location? — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) February 14, 2017

He went on to add the Riverscape board plans to meet soon and will elaborate further on their position on the jail’s location.