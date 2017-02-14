Search underway in Carroll County for two missing girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – Two Carroll County girls have gone missing near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the 13-year-old girls were last seen near the high bridge around 1:00 p.m. Monday. The girls were dropped off by a family member. They never showed up at the time they were supposed to be picked up.

They have been identified as Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams.

Libby is is 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt, fringed at the bottom, gray sweats with unknown black lettering and black Nike shoes. Abby is also 5 feet 4 inches with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Abby was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a burgundy T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office was called around 5:30 p.m.

Dozens of deputies, Delphi police officers and firefighters have been out searching the banks. Drones have also been out. Leazenby said DNR was getting ready to search the water.

Based on information learned from friends and family members, Leazenby said investigators do not suspect foul play and have no information to believe the girls are in any kind of danger, other than being exposed to outside elements.

Leazenby said investigators looked into having an Amber Alert issued. They were informed this event does not meet the criteria set by state guidelines to have an alert issued.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If anyone knows anything, they are encouraged to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413.