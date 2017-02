GARY, Ind. (WLFI) — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a 15-year-old female from Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Police Department was investigating the abduction of Chastinea Reeves. But police canceled the search Tuesday, saying Reeves was located.

She had been missing since 2 a.m. Monday and was believed to be in extreme danger.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.