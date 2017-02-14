The Hollandsburg massacre: 40 years later

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Mike McCarty remembers well growing up in Waveland, Indiana in the 1970’s.

“There was nothing to be scared of,” Mike recalled. “I mean, I was the son of an Indiana State Police officer. What really was there to fear in a town of 500 in west-central Indiana?”

Mike found out on Valentine’s Day, 1977.

“I’m nine years old, but I knew something different had happened,” Mike said of that day.

That “something different” happened only four miles from his home, and it was more like “something horrible.”

It made the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. Four boys were executed in a mobile home near Hollandsburg. Somehow, their mother survived, and no one knew who did it.



“My dad was assigned as one of the three troopers to guard her around the clock, which left my mother and I and my brother, who was one year old at the time, in a house, in the country, no idea who had done this,” Mike recalled. “Every time a car would go by, my mom would just get up and look out the window.”

People were in fear throughout Parke County.

“People were scared to death,” Mike said. “People were locking their doors. People were getting their guns out.”

That fear captivated the community until State Police arrested four local men.

“There were just so many questions that I had as a child about why this happened,” Mike said.

The curious nine year old Mike clipped newspaper articles and pictures about the case. He could also vividly recall conversations his dad would have about the case with others, both in their home and in the community.

This case is ultimately why Mike became a detective in Nashville, Tennessee. He investigated countless cases, yet his mind always returned to Hollandsburg.

“I started asking the offenders, and one began to correspond with me,” Mike said. “He answered many questions. I reached out to the surviving mother.”

He also spoke with prosecutors and detectives.

“I remember working in Nashville, seeing all of this work, and thinking ‘you know, that’s a book.'” Mike was right.

So with the help of a journalist, Mike wrote “Choking in Fear: A Memoir of the Hollandsburg Murders.” It was a book Mike felt compelled to write.

“Looking back, I think I was on that track from the moment this crime happened,” Mike recalled.

Those memories certainly stick with Mike today. He founded Safe Hiring Solutions, a firm that conducts background checks for more than 4,500 clients, including a lot of school districts. Mike’s passion is to keep people safe, while also trying to identify those who may want to harm others.

“What I learned is these four killers, one of them would certainly be classified as a sociopath,” Mike said. “The other three are like a lot of kids we have in our community today. They are one bad influence away from walking into a house and doing something like what happened in Hollandsburg, Indiana.”

The murders devastated Hollandsburg. Not much is left of town or the murder scene itself… just an old garage and the outline in the grass of where the Spencer family mobile home once stood.

Mt. Moriah Cemetery holds the most powerful reminder of the crime. There, you’ll find a headstone, four plots wide, laying where each victim now rests: Greg Brooks, Raymond Spencer, Reeve Spencer and Ralph Spencer. The oldest was 22. The youngest was just 14.

“I think it completely changed the fabric of the community,” Mike said. “The trust in everybody evaporated overnight when this happened, and it’s never coming back.”

You’ll find Mike’s book available on many on-line retailers. You may also check out a copy of the book from the Vigo County Public Library.