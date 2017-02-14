THFD finds minor fire code violations at THPD after small fire outside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department didn’t pass a fire inspection after a minor fire outside last week.

Some of the violations include missing ceiling tiles, missing light bulbs from exit signs and a couple other minor things.

We sat down with Chief John Plasse to learn more about the building and the issues they face.

We also spoke with Vigo County Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk to learn more about the failed inspection. Loudermilk says the building is still safe to enter from a fire safety stand point.

We’ll have more on this story coming up later tonight on News 10.