Vigo County Commissioners announce location of new Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Commissioners announced Tuesday morning that the location for the new Vigo County Jail will be at the former International Paper property.

The former International Paper property is located on Prairieton Road across from the new Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center.

Debate over the location for the new jail has been ongoing for months. Many members of the Terre Haute community spoke out against the former IP property focusing on parking issues as well as concerns from the Riverscape organization since they believe this will kill any progress they have made so far in revitalizing the area along the river.

Commissioners stated they are aware of the parking issue and they explained the former International Property site best fits the list of needs for the jail and it is a viable location.

