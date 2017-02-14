“We’re ready for the storm to pass. We’re ready. It’s time.” Family turns to Facebook seeking to adopt

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) – The Rachel and Michael Perisho are in the middle of a journey spanning almost four years.

The couple has tried several avenues to conceive a child.

After many early miscarriages, two stillborn angels, Milo and Amellia, and two failed in vitro fertilizations, Rachel and Michael decided it was time to consider adoption.

Rachel says, “We just want to grow our family and get our rainbow. We’re ready for the storm to pass. We’re ready. It’s time.”

The Perisho’s have opted for private adoption, and while money’s not what the hopeful parents are most worried about, it is a factor in that decision.

Rachel says, “They’ll put up a price you know, $35,000. But after you’re done with your home study, which we’re still in the process of being home study approved, that’s $4,000. Then you have the lawyer’s fees and the agency’s fees for their appointments and the counseling of the expectant mother or the birth mother. You’re looking at upwards of $50,000.”

Rachel adds, “We see her (Amellia’s) crib every day. But it’s there waiting full of hope. It’s waiting for that baby to come to fill it. And at one point it was very painful to see it sitting there. But after that pain passed, it became our goal. It’s like, okay, one day we will have our little one in that crib next to us.”

Rachel says there’s more risks with private adoptions like the possibility of it falling through, or people not being truthful.

But the Perisho’s are pushing through those risks, and pushing their story to others through social media.

Perisho says, “I have friends in Washington State. I have friends from here that have moved to you know, California or New York. Things like that. And I thought Facebook would be a good way to reach people that are not just of my little area.”

A little digging on Facebook reveals social media is a popular place for hopeful parents to reach out.

Rachel says of her more than 400 shares, there’s only been two fairly hopeful bites.

But the Perisho’s are not giving up.

Rachel says, “I would say three-fourths of those shares are people I don’t even know. It’s inspiring. It gives us hope that there are people that care. It only takes two seconds to hit ‘share.’”

A simple click of your mouse could lead to the Perisho’s finding their rainbow.

If you or someone you know is considering placing a child for adoption, the best way to reach Rachel is via Facebook Messenger. She can also be reached by phone at (217) 264-4215. Serious inquiries only, please.

To view and share Rachel’s original post, click here!

If you would like to help share the Perisho’s story even further, share the link to this story from our website!