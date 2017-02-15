Do Not Call deadline quickly approaching

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is making sure Hoosiers act fact if they want to stop unwanted calls from telemarketers.

Attorney General Curtis Hill launched a new telephone privacy campaign.

It’s aimed at avoiding phone scams.

The campaign is called ‘Do not Call, Do not Answer.’

The sign-up process is free and easy.

You can visit this link to register.

The deadline is February 21st.

If you register after that date, telemarketers will still be able to contact through July.