Many minor violations fixed, potentially larger issues at THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many of the minor problems we showed you at the Terre Haute Police Department Tuesday have been repaired.

However, Chief John Plasse says some of the issues will pop up again unless major building repairs are made.

But Plasse has something else in mind.

“I don’t want to replace everything when we know, or we think that the new building’s in our near future,” Plasse said. “But if it’s something that they’re going to say no, we’re never going to get that, then we need to make a lot of repairs, spend a lot of money in this building.”

Plasse says he keeps the building in mind to make sure his officers remain safe.

And says the building’s condition is something they just have to deal with for now.

“I can’t just move our department out because if I wanted to there’s nowhere number one for us to go,” Plasse said.

Replacing the building is expected to cost around $10 million.

Most of the money is in place, however the city’s financial situation is causing some issues.

“The big hold up is selling the bonds,” Plasse said. “And that had to be approved by Redevelopment. So, we’re hopeful.”

Plasse says best case scenario that ground is broken in the spring for the new building.

And says he hopes people see it’s more than just frivolous want.

“It’s not something John Plasse wants, it’s something that the city needs,” Plasse said. “You know, our employees need. And hopefully they’ll see that.”

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett tells News 10 he still supports a new police department building.