More customers meet with Duke Energy representatives during day two of outreach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Day two is well underway as Duke Energy representatives, once again, sit down face-to-face with concerned customers. They are ready and willing to discuss several reasons why your energy bill could be higher than normal, in hopes of reaching a resolution for those who simply want relief.

More customers are taking advantage of the open invitation.

Duke energy tells News 10 they are finding a number of issues impacting Terre Haute residents. In some cases, the company is pointing to meter reading errors. It’s possible, your old meter could have been read incorrectly during the switch over to smart meters.

In certain situations, bills were either underestimated or overestimated. While not every customer is hearing good news, they are leaving with answers.

“I don’t think they are giving excuses. I think Duke is learning from the Terre Haute experience what they need to do to see that these issues are resolved, and people don’t have to come down and talk to them,” said Phillip Adler, a customer who learned his bill was overestimated.

“There are things we are doing to make our system better, and as we move to other areas with these meters it will keep people informed on what we’re doing and how we’re doing things too,” added Rick Burger with Duke Energy.

Representatives will be on hand Thursday of this week, as well as, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. You can stop by the Duke Energy Office at 301 Home Avenue in Terre Haute. Doors are open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Make sure to bring a valid id and a copy of your most recent electric bill. You name has to be listed on the account to speak with a representative.