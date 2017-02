TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The sights in downtown Terre Haute are changing.

The new building on Cherry Street between 6th and 7th is getting closer to completion.

When it’s finished, the building will hold Highland Quarters Apartments along with retail space.

The apartments are designed for students with four separate bedrooms.

It’s scheduled to open in August before the fall semester begins.

A leasing office is open at 618 Wabash Avenue.

