TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Wabash Valley locals will have access to several more skilled physicians.

That’s with the new partnership of Union Hospital and IU Health.

Union Hospital is home to west central Indiana’s highest volume emergency department. Hospital officials say this partnership mean’s Union’s emergency room will be partly staffed by IU Health.

They say the concept of having physicians from outside Union working in the hospital isn’t new, but IU being involved is new.