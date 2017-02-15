Police asking public to help identify man seen in Delphi trail photo

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — State Police have released a photograph taken on the Delphi Historic Trails around the time two teenage girls went missing.

The photograph shows a man in jeans and a blue coat. Police say they would like to identify the man in the picture, to ask about anything he might have seen.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing on Monday afternoon and were found murdered Tuesday morning.

If you can identify the person in the photograph, or if you were parked near the High Bridge Trail Head on Monday, police are asking for your help. You can call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-567-2345 or Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125. They say you may remain anonymous if you request.