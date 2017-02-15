Police confirm bodies found in Carroll County are missing teen girls

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police announced two bodies found Tuesday just outside of Delphi were those of two teenage girls who were reported missing Monday.

The bodies of 13-year-olds Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found less than a mile upstream from the Monon High Bridge. The girls were dropped off in that area Monday but never returned to be picked up.

Autopsies for both girls were conducted in Terre Haute Wednesday morning. Terre Haute was the closest place with the capabilities to handle the autopsies.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley, no cause or manner of death can be provided at this time. Riley did confirm the case is being investigated as a double homicide.