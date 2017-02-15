Proposed Terre Haute casino bill fails in committee hearing after a 5-5 vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – During the Senate Public committee hearing in Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon, Senate Bill 354, which was for the proposed casino in Terre Haute, failed to pass.

Senator Jon Ford (R – Terre Haute) filed the bill back on Jan. 4. Since that time, we’ve seen a lot of support and some opposition to a casino locating in Terre Haute. Then that discussion moved to the Indiana Statehouse.

The bill needed a majority of committee members voting in favor of it to pass and move onto the full Senate.

On Wednesday afternoon the proposed bill failed with a five to five vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available. Follow News 10’s Jon Swaner’s Twitter feed for the latest information.