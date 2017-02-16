Carroll Co. community hopeful police are close to solving double homicide

Related Coverage Police asking public to help identify man seen in Delphi trail photo

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — People within the Delphi community are hopeful a photograph released by state police will lead to justice being served in the case of two murdered Carroll County teens.

Police on Wednesday confirmed two bodies found near Deer Creek Tuesday belonged to 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The two girls were reported missing Monday. They were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge Trail but never returned to be picked up.

Police said foul play is suspected and they’re investigating the case as a double homicide.

Many in the community are scared and fearful, knowing that no one has been caught for the crime. But police are one step closer.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years,” Dolores Levy said.

In those 40 years, Levy never imagined a tragedy like this would happen in the place she calls home.

“You hear about it happening in other counties and other states,” she said. “But it really hits home when it’s that close. I feel for the parents.”

Police have had hundreds of tips but no leads since the case started Monday. But now, police are one step closer to answers.

Police released a photograph of a man in jeans and a blue coat that was taken on the Delphi Historic Trails around the time the two teens went missing.

“I found myself to the point of tears because of the fear,” Levy said.

Police say they are hoping to identify the man in the picture so they can ask him about anything he may have seen.

Levy said she’s hopeful that questions will soon be answered.

“I think it will be found. He or she will be found,” Levy said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413, the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2413 — opt. 1, or the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125.