Community reaction: The pro’s and con’s of the new Vigo County Jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The announcement of the new Vigo County Jail location continues to spark conversations.

On Tuesday, we told you that the commissioners chose the former International Paper property after months of debate.

Now we want to know what the community thinks about the chosen location. So News 10’s Melissa Crash stopped by The Bucket located at 2414 Prairieton Road.

Cindy Venitez has been a bartender at The Bucket for eight years. She says there are pro’s and con’s with the jail location being right across the street.

She’s looking forward to the boost in business during construction. However, she’s noticing her regular customers are becoming concerned.

“There’s just some people that are very afraid,” Venitez said. “I’m afraid it’s going to hurt the business and it’s scaring a lot of our people. I’ve heard a lot of our people say. Well I won’t be around here anymore. I won’t be coming in anymore.”

News 10 also spoke with several homeowners in the area. They say the new jail in their backyard won’t have much impact on them.

“The jail is overcrowded and it’s been overcrowded for years,” one homeowner said. “They need a bigger jail, they’re letting all of these people go that they shouldn’t let go. And there’s people everywhere else that we’re paying for and they have to ship them down here. So I think it will be good.”

The next step in this process if for the Vigo County Council to get the money to pay for this new jail. That’s a 68 million dollar project Commissioners said that once the jail project begins, it should be about a 30 month process.