Hymera Town Marshal sentenced for battery charge stemming from fight in 2015

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) – Hymera’s Town Marshal has been sentenced for punching another man.

Darrick Cullison plead guilty and was sentenced for a charge of misdemeanor battery. The charge stems from a fight at a Hymera own board meeting.

In that fight, Daryl McCullough claims Cullison and his son, Destin, hit him. A judge sentenced Destin Cullison to three days in jail.

Darrick Cullison took a plea deal.

He was sentenced to eight days in jail, serving two consecutive weekends and 170 days probation.

He will serve his time at the Clay County Jail