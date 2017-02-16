Mother protects son’s memory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – On Wednesday, News 10 brought you the story of Jasper Foote.

Jasper and Rowan Foote are the twin sons to Kim and Chris Foote. Although Rowan was born healthy as can be, Jasper wasn’t as lucky.

“When the twins were born Jasper was immediately whisked away to Riley Children’s Hospital,” said Kim Foote, Jasper and Rowan’s mother.

Jasper was born with a congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. This cause the left side of his heart to not work, leaving him with a “65%” chance of survival.

After Jasper was born, doctors discovered he also had another heart defect called intact atrial septum.

He died at only 4-months-old.

A mother’s instinct is to protect her children. Now it’s Kim Foote’s mission to protect her son’s memory.

She’s honoring her baby by giving back to Riley Hospital for Children where Jasper spent his entire life.

On the twins’ first birthday, she shared on social media that she was collecting Jasper’s favorite toy to donate to Riley.

“After I posted that on Facebook we would come home and our porch would just be filled with Amazon boxes and boxes and boxes,” said Foote.

The Footes ended up with 125 therapeutic elephants to donate to Riley. This was made possible with the help of friends, family and even complete strangers who purchased Jasper’s favorite toy as a tribute to him on what would have been his first birthday.

A deed so important to Foote because Riley Hospital became her second home. A place that feels quite familiar to her in fact because she’s a nurse herself.

As a nurse herself, Foote could read the doctor’s and nurse’s faces. She knew just how bad Jasper’s health was.

“It was beneficial that I understood but it was detrimental because I understood all too well,” said Foote.

After Jasper passed away and Kim returned to her job, she found the memories flooding back at home and at work.

“There were many times I would leave work in tears,” said Foote.

The support of the other nurses got her through those dreaded days, giving her the strength to fight for awareness of the condition that took her son.

“I feel like we’ve known her for so much more than these two months and not just as a nurse but as a really inspiring person,” said Kim Keister, Director of the Wound Healing Center at Union Hospital where Foote works.

As Kim continues to spend her days in a hospital room, she cares for her patients with a deeper understanding. Knowing what it’s like first hand to be on the other side of that hospital bed.

Foote is also raising money for research of Jasper’s congenital heart condition. She created a group called “Team Jasper” that will walk in the Congenital Heart Walk in Indianapolis in May.

If you would like to donate or sign up to walk with Team Jasper, click here: http://events.congenitalheartwalk.org/site/TR?px=1154068&fr_id=1693&pg=personal