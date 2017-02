DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating a crash in Daviess County.



The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 one person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into West Boggs Lake.

Authorities report emergency crews pulled one person out of the vehicle. A second person is expected to be okay.

Authorities have not released the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is not clear why the car went into the water.