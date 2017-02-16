Otter Creek basketball player hits that jackpot shot to win the game



VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A certain middle schooler in Terre Haute hit that jackpot shot this week on the basketball court.

We are talking about Otter Creek 6th grader Preslee Michael.

Preslee’s family sent us their video of what happened during the Woodrow Wilson, Otter Creek matchup.

Here’s what happened… Otter Creek was down by two, Wilson takes the ball out and Preslee gets the ball. She goes to shoot, gets fouled and goes to the line. With 0.9 seconds left in the game Preslee hits the first free throw and misses the second.

But gets her rebound and scores for two! Otter Creek wins the game!

