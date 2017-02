TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A possible gun on campus prompts a safety alert at Indiana State University.

I.S.U. Police say a snap chat video was circulated that showed a college aged female student displaying a handgun.

It is thought the background in the video was of a lounge area in Blumberg residence hall.

A check of this area was conducted, but nothing was found.

Anyone with information on this incident should call I.S.U. Police at (812) 237-5555.