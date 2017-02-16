Police serve warrant at Delphi, Indiana home in connection to double-homicide

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have a large presence at a home in Delphi serving a search warrant.

Sgt. Kim Riley tells News 18 state police are serving a search warrant at a home on the 11000 block of Bicycle Bridge Road in Delphi.

Riley said police are taking tips and information related to the double-homicide case, and this investigation is related to leads they received through that case.

No arrests have yet been made.

A News 18 crew at the scene reports a majority of investigators left the scene just before 8 p.m. A few investigators still remain at the house.

Through the early evening, investigators could be seen gathering evidence and taking pictures of the property. At it’s height, State Police, the FBI and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Indiana State Police have set up a tip line regarding the death investigation. The number is 844-459-5786 and all information regarding the case should be directed to this number.