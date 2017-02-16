South students pick up big award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A big congratulation goes to some inspiring high schoolers.

Terre Haute South students Madison Hinton and Isaac Harper are the winners of this year’s Oratorical Contest.

It’s put on by the Terre Haute Breakfast Optimist Club.

Contestants prepare and present a speech on the topic ‘What the World Gains From Optimism.’

On Thursday morning, News 10’s Melissa Crash was one of the judges.

Madison and Isaac will no go on to compete with other Optimist Clubs.

They also picked up some cash prizes.