Sullivan man arrested on burglary charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Sullivan County man is behind bars facing burglary charges.

On Thursday, police arrested 56-year-old Sullivan resident Anthony Plucinski.

Police accuse Plucinski of selling a stolen John Deer Gator to someone in north Terre Haute.

Police are searching for two stolen rifles, one is described as a gray Henry 25-70 with a black scope and the other is gray 223 single shot rifle.

If you have any information on the guns, you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308.