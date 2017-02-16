THPD sees more work done to correct fire code violations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department building was a work site Thursday.

The sewage department worked to remove leaking oil from the basement.

It’s possible a fuel tank for an old furnace is to blame for the leak.

Crews ended up cutting a hole in the floor rather than demolishing a brick wall.

Chief John Plasse says electric work is next.

All of these repairs are to fix issues the fire department found.

“There was a surge protector plugged in an outlet, and then another surge protector plugged in to that one, and then another plugged in to that one,” Plasse said. “Because there weren’t any outlets over there. Those have since been unplugged and we’ll add the additional outlets we need to make sure we’re not having a fire safety hazard.”

Terre Haute police offices failed a fire inspection last week after a small fire outside.