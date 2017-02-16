Union Hospital adds program to help people battle Parkinson’s Disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) now have more options to help them lead an active life.

Sports Performance and Crossfit Center at Union Hospital managers offer a program, Rock Steady Boxing, to help people deal with the struggles of PD.

Local Program manager and Fitness Specialist Landry Moore says the program will help to alleviate the complications that come with Parkinson’s.

“You’re told that your quality of life is all going to go down,” said Moore. “So from Rock Steady Boxing’s point of view is that you’re going to get them active, get them moving, get them hitting things that they’re not accustomed to which is going to improve their daily life.”

From what News 10 saw of the workout, nobody pulls punches.

“So I’m going to have them hitting the heavy bag, messing with the speed bag, we have obstacle courses here, we have them doing the core work, upper body, lower body – i’m going to put them through a rigorous boxing exercise,” urged Moore.

Don’t just take the word of the coach; many enrolled in the program are quick to talk about the benefits.

“I’ve had Parkinson’s now for maybe about 10 years or so, maybe something like that,” said Program Participate George Taylor. “It helps a lot with your balance and strength so that you can, you know, control yourself a little better.”

Moore says the program needs more volunteers and could use more donations. The workouts are made possible through the use of donated equipment.

If you have Parkinson’s Disease and would like to enroll or just want to help in this class call 812-238-7311.

To find a gym that offers the Rock Steady Program, click on the link below:

https://www.rocksteadyboxing.org/find-a-class/